A reminder that voting on the tentative agreement for your renewed collective agreement will close tomorrow: Thursday, June 3 at 5pm.

Ballots containing your unique voter ID and a link to cast your ballot were sent to you on Monday, May 31. If you did not receive a ballot, or if you're experiencing problems voting, please contact negotiations.ele[email protected], or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1-800-663-1674 ASAP, but no later than Thursday, June 3 at 12pm to ensure enough time to resolve your issue before voting closes. Please note that phone support is only available during BCGEU office hours Monday – Friday from 8:30am – 5pm

If you have any questions about the tentative agreement, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee. We strongly encourage you to vote on ratifying this collective agreement since it will be your last opportunity to accept the agreement before we pursue job action, up to and including a full strike.



Ratification results will be announced on Friday, June 4.



We encourage you to vote yes and ratify your new collective agreement.



In solidarity,



Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations



