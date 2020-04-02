The nomination period has closed and we have received three nominations for the three positions on your bargaining committee.

Please join me in congratulating:



Tereasa Greco

Erlinda Frijas

Darlene Thomas



They have been acclaimed as members of the bargaining committee and will represent you in negotiating a renewal of your collective agreement.



The committee will be meeting when the current pandemic allows to prepare for upcoming negotiations with the employer. If you have not filled out a survey, please see the attached and follow the instructions on the form.



We will be providing regular updates regarding bargaining.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative - Negotiations







