这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

We are very pleased to announce that we had a productive two days of meetings with the Employer talking about its operational changes which include changes to the Kitchen and Shelters schedules. Although we don't yet have an agreement, we believe we are close. We will be meeting again on March 28 and April 3. We believe we will have an agreement regarding the rollout of the Employer's changes by the end of those meetings.

For now, this is what you need to know. Layoff notices will not be issued at the end of this month. The Employer has agreed to hold off until we have an agreement about what the rollout will look like. We are also negotiating additional benefits such as longer recall period for members who choose to take a layoff. We will circulate another bulletin and likely hold membership meetings after April 3. Stay tuned. As always feel free to contact one of us or a member of the Contract Action Team (CAT) identified below.

CRF – Josiah Kemper

CRF – Ben MacIntosh

Kitchen – Ken Li

Shelters – Adam Thomas

Shelters – Emma Boggan

Treatment – Vinko Tavcar

Our positive progress toward a rollout plan on the operational changes gave us confidence to schedule dates to re-start bargaining for the renewal of your collective agreement. We are set to re-start on April 30th.

Thank you for your continued support. We are stronger together.

In solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations



