Please be advised that Manuel Ulliac, Terence Li and Paul Grewal have been acclaimed as a stewards at Salvation Army Belkin House. Please join me in congratulating them.
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact your shop steward.
In solidarity,
Andrea Duncan
Component 3 Vice President
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.