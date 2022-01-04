Click here to find info on COVID-19

Salvation Army Belkin House Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 14, 2022

Please be advised that Manuel Ulliac, Terence Li and Paul Grewal have been acclaimed as a stewards at Salvation Army Belkin House. Please join me in congratulating them.
 
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact your shop steward.
 


 
In solidarity,
 
Andrea Duncan
Component 3 Vice President
 



