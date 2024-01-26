Hello,
Your bargaining committee is Kadesha Francis and Lenn Fisher. We met this week to put together our proposals for a first collective agreement in preparation for negotiations with the Salvation Army, which commence March 4-8.
We will provide regular updates for your information. If you haven't yet signed a union card, or if you have any questions, please contact Kadesha or Lenn.
In solidarity,
Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
