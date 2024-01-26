Hello,

Your bargaining committee is Kadesha Francis and Lenn Fisher. We met this week to put together our proposals for a first collective agreement in preparation for negotiations with the Salvation Army, which commence March 4-8.

We will provide regular updates for your information. If you haven't yet signed a union card, or if you have any questions, please contact Kadesha or Lenn.

In solidarity,

Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP