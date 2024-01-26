Click here to find info on COVID-19

Salvation Army Fort St. John Community Church - Bargaining Update – Your Bargaining Committee; Preparations Begin - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 26, 2024

Hello,

Your bargaining committee is Kadesha Francis and Lenn Fisher. We met this week to put together our proposals for a first collective agreement in preparation for negotiations with the Salvation Army, which commence March 4-8.

We will provide regular updates for your information. If you haven't yet signed a union card, or if you have any questions, please contact Kadesha or Lenn.

In solidarity,

Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP