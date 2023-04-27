To: All BCGEU Members at Salvation Army Harbour Light

Re: Bargaining Committee Elections

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



The BCGEU would like to thank those members who submitted their names for a Bargaining Committee position. The nominations are now closed. An election will be held.



There are seven candidates for the three bargaining committee positions. In random order, they are:



Simon ROSENGARTEN

Greg GUMBY

Amina MOHAMED

Josiah KEMPER

Christina PETRINA

Ken LEE

Takeshi MORI



The election will be held by paper ballot at the following locations and times. You must vote in person at the ballot:





Instructions on how to complete the ballot will be available at each voting station. Membership cards will be available for new members to allow you to vote.



The three candidates who receive the most votes will become the bargaining committee. For clarity, the candidate who receives the most votes will become the bargaining committee member elected from 119 and 108. The candidate from 119 who receives the most votes will be the member from 119. The candidate from 108 who receives the most votes will be the member from 108.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.





In Solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





