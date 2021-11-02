Your tentative settlement has FAILED TO RATIFY, with 74.5% of voters opposing the ratification.

Next Steps:

We will be informing your employer and the mediator that this settlement offer has failed. We expect to meet for one final day of mediation in the near future. If we do not reach a tentative settlement at this last day of mediation, we will start the process of formally withdrawing services.

We expect your employer will file for an essential service order. After this is in place, we will need to negotiate essential service levels, and this will require input from all the different departments on what your essential service levels are. This may include spending some time on union leave to help the bargaining committee prepare for essential service negotiations.

The departments with no member on the bargaining committee are:

Front desk/Security

Treatment

Maintenance

Loading Dock

Janitorial

Corrections

If you are interested in helping the bargaining committee with essential services, and are a member of the above departments, please email [email protected] for more information. If more than one person puts their name forward from a department, members will be contacted on a first-come/first-serve basis.

A strike coordinating committee has been activated to start planning logistics for a full withdrawal of services. Members who participate in essential services planning may be asked to participate in the strike coordinating committee to help schedule essential service workers.

It is vital that BCGEU can communicate with you at your personal email address as we move towards job action. If you have not been receiving BCGEU emails, please contact Sheila Matthen at [email protected] to get your email address added to the list. You can also log into the Member Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to register and update your contact information.

In solidarity,

Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

