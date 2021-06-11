Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Salvation Army Harbour Light - Update on bargaining - BCGEU
Published on June 11, 2021
Your bargaining committee met with your Employer between June 1-4 last week to renegotiate your collective agreement. We had productive discussions with your Employer on many issues, including beginning discussions on monetary items.
This is an unusual round of bargaining because the public health orders still in place mean that we have been bargaining over Zoom. In this setting, bargaining does take longer than in person, so we were not able to reach an agreement in the four days we had booked.
We are happy with the direction of negotiations. We are meeting your Employer again on July 21 and are hopeful we will be able to reach a tentative agreement then.
This bulletin was sent via email to personal email addresses that you have given BCGEU. If you did not receive this bulletin to your personal email, you can log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to update your email address and stay up to date on bargaining news.
In solidarity,
Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations