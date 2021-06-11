Your bargaining committee met with your Employer between June 1-4 last week to renegotiate your collective agreement. We had productive discussions with your Employer on many issues, including beginning discussions on monetary items.

This is an unusual round of bargaining because the public health orders still in place mean that we have been bargaining over Zoom. In this setting, bargaining does take longer than in person, so we were not able to reach an agreement in the four days we had booked.

We are happy with the direction of negotiations. We are meeting your Employer again on July 21 and are hopeful we will be able to reach a tentative agreement then.

In solidarity,

Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations



