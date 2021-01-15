 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Salvation Army – Harbour Light ARC - Announcing your bargaining committee - BCGEU

Salvation Army – Harbour Light ARC - Announcing your bargaining committee - BCGEU

Published on January 15, 2021

The nomination period has closed and we have received three nominations for the three positions on your bargaining committee.

Please join me in congratulating:

 

Saren Voisey
Monty Qureshi
Ken Mui Chung Yu

They have been acclaimed as members of the bargaining committee and will represent you in negotiating a renewal of your collective agreement.

The bargaining committee will be meeting soon to begin preparing for the upcoming collective agreement renewal.

If you didn't receive this message directly, make sure your Union has your current information by logging into the Members Portal here.

 

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP