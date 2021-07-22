Your bargaining committee has broken off bargaining with your employer after a full exchange of proposals, including monetary items. Your committee did not accept the employer's wage proposals and knew that you would not accept it either.



We would have liked to keep bargaining with your employer, however they presented their proposal to us as a final offer. This meant that they were not willing to accept any proposals back from the committee.



At this point, the committee is considering our next steps up to and including asking you to vote for job action.



Please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee to find out details about the employer's last offer and stay updated on possible job action.



This message was sent via email. It will be very important to communicate with you electronically as we move towards job action, so if you didn't receive this email update your personal email address at members.bcgeu.ca.



In solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP