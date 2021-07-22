Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
Salvation Army Harbour Light Arc - Bargaining Breaks Off - BCGEU
Salvation Army Harbour Light Arc - Bargaining Breaks Off - BCGEU
Published on July 22, 2021
Your bargaining committee has broken off bargaining with your employer after a full exchange of proposals, including monetary items. Your committee did not accept the employer's wage proposals and knew that you would not accept it either.
We would have liked to keep bargaining with your employer, however they presented their proposal to us as a final offer. This meant that they were not willing to accept any proposals back from the committee.
At this point, the committee is considering our next steps up to and including asking you to vote for job action.
Please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee to find out details about the employer's last offer and stay updated on possible job action.
This message was sent via email. It will be very important to communicate with you electronically as we move towards job action, so if you didn't receive this email update your personal email address at members.bcgeu.ca.
In solidarity,
Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations