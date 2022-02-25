The ballots were counted last evening directly after the last poll closed at 4:30pm in the Crosswalk Lounge at 108 East Hastings.



Congratulations to Takeshi Mori who has won the election for the vacant positon on your Bargaining Committee.



Thank you to all the candidates who allowed their names to stand for this election.



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri, Coordinator – Negotiations



