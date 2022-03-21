This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

Strike Preparation

We are very pleased to announce that effective immediately Brian Kellett and Take Mori will be coordinating the logistics and scheduling involved in preparing for a successful strike. They will be working closely with the BGEU Staff, your picket captains, and members of the Strike Sub-Committees (Strike Pay, Scheduling, Operations & Logistics, and Communications) to ensure successful job action.

Take and Brian will take the lead in scheduling the picketers and essential services union workers once job action starts working with your picket captains and Strike Scheduling Committee in that very important work.

Please join us in thanking Brian and Take for their service.

Essential Services Staffing Levels Mediation

Day 1 of the Essential Services Staffing Levels Mediation was held yesterday. With the assistance of mediator Grant McArthur, we believe we were able to make progress.

In attendance on your behalf were Thomas Chang, Take Mori, Monty Qureshi, your negotiator, Zoe Towle, and Shelly Appleton, who is the union lead in the discussions. Shelly brings with her a deep knowledge of essential services, and she has recently negotiated levels for Lookout and other like-agencies. We are fortunate to have her. Unfortunately, Ken Yu, was unable to attend although he was with us in spirit.

Day 2 of mediation is scheduled for tomorrow, April 29th.

Assuming there is agreement on essential services staffing levels, it is our hope that an Essential Services Order (ESO) will be issued early next week. Should an ESO be issued early next week, the path will be cleared for serving 72-hour strike notice. An update will be provided as soon as possible after the conclusion of tomorrow's mediation session.

In the interim, we are continuing our preparations for job action. Updates and detailed instructions will be provided as soon as a decision is made regarding job action.

Strike Pay

You must submit your pay stubs to [email protected] to receive strike pay. If you are a casual, you need to submit pay stubs from your last 8-12 weeks.

If you have any questions about how do so, contact one of your stewards: James Gareau, Christina Petrina, James Thomas or Monty Qureshi.

Health and Welfare Benefits

There appears to be misinformation circulating about continued entitlement to health and welfare benefits in the event of a strike. You will continue to receive benefits . The BCGEU will pay the benefit premiums for the duration of any strike. You should not have to do anything. The employer will pay the benefit premiums and then invoice the BCGEU the amount.

In solidarity,

Strike Coordinating Committee

