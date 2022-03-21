Your BCGEU Staff Representative, Eddie Mishra, will be visiting members at Salvation Army – Richmond House on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.
This visit will be an informal meet and greet session. I encourage you to come out and meet your Union Representative as this is a great opportunity to have your questions and/or concerns addressed.
I look forward to seeing you!
If you have any questions, please contact Eddie Mishra at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by email at [email protected] or phone 604-215-1499.
In solidarity,
Eddie Mishra, BCGEU Staff Representative
Lower Mainland
Download PDF of notice here
