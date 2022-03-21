Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Salvation Army Stevenson House Bargaining Committee Elections - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 26, 2022

The nomination/election process is now completed for the Stevenson House Bargaining Committee, and the following members have been acclaimed:

  • Chelsea Cross
  • Caroline Machalke

Congratulations to the successful candidates! We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations


UWU/MoveUP