SARA for Women Society - Steward Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 17, 2023

Please be advised that Maya Gill and Joti Poonian have been acclaimed to the position of Steward at Sara for Women. They join your current stewards Debora Jordan, Melissa McLean, and Robin McMillian

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Maya and Joti.

 

In Solidarity

Charmain Roesler
Staff Representative


UWU/MoveUP