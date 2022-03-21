The Union is in receipt of five (5) nominations for the alternate position on your Bargaining Committee.



Darlene OSMOND

Jolene KITCHEN

Lacey COUTU

Judy LEGGE

Corrinne DIAMOND



This means that an election will be held. Due to summer layoffs, the election will be held once the 2022-2023 school year is in session. You will be advised as soon as elections are opened.





In Solidarity,



Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP