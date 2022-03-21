Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. School District 81 - Alternate Bargaining Committee Member - Elections Will Be Held - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

School District 81 - Alternate Bargaining Committee Member - Elections Will Be Held - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 13, 2022

The Union is in receipt of five (5) nominations for the alternate position on your Bargaining Committee. 

Darlene OSMOND
Jolene KITCHEN
Lacey COUTU
Judy LEGGE
Corrinne DIAMOND

This means that an election will be held. Due to summer layoffs, the election will be held once the 2022-2023 school year is in session. You will be advised as soon as elections are opened.


In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP