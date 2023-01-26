Prince George Area Office
(Updated Jan 26, 2023)
:
The Prince George Area Office is closed today and tomorrow to all staff and members due to a health and safety issue. Staff will be working from home. Members are asked not to attend the office the remainder of this week, but can email or phone their area office for assistance.
BCGEU Offices
(Updated Jan 26, 2023)
:
All BCGEU offices are open except for the Prince George area office as noted above. Members who wish to attend at a BCGEU office must follow BCGEU Safety Protocols, which include wearing a face mask in all common areas.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.