Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. School District 81 - Ratification of Tentative Collective Agreement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

School District 81 - Ratification of Tentative Collective Agreement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 27, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the ratification of the tentative Collective Agreement. 

The Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your support and assistance during these negotiations.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of your Bargaining Committee. 

In solidarity, 

Tennille Penner, Staff Representative
Jennifer Waldern, Bargaining Chair
Angela Hicks, Bargaining Committee Member
Darlene Osmond, Bargaining Committee Member

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP