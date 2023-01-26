Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the ratification of the tentative Collective Agreement.



The Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your support and assistance during these negotiations.



If you have any questions, please contact a member of your Bargaining Committee.



In solidarity,



Tennille Penner, Staff Representative

Jennifer Waldern, Bargaining Chair

Angela Hicks, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Osmond, Bargaining Committee Member



