Published on August 22, 2023

Component 1 Vice President Dean Purdy and Local 103 Chairperson Edmund Quan will be at the Sechelt Court House (Crown Counsel Office) for a worksite visit. 

     DATE: August 28, 2023
     TIME: Morning
     LOCATION: Sechelt Court House, 5480 Shorncliff Avenue

They are looking forward to meeting with you during the visit.

In Solidarity,

Jason Singh Edmund Quan
Staff Representative Local 103 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here



