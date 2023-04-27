Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Seeking Members Interested in Health & Safety at Lookout Housing & Health Society Surrey Safe Consumption Site - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 26, 2023

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite? 


Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.

If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shelley Einarsonvia email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm, on Thursday, November 9th, 2023.


