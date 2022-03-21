Please find attached a copy of the notice prepared by St Eugene Resort Management, outlining coming temporary changes to payment for staff in Housekeeping and Food & Beverage departments at your worksite. These changes will be applied to both existing , and new employees in the manner described by the management.



The BCGEU has worked with your employer in order to ensure that your rights under the Agreement are maintained; and that all staff involved are being treated equitably. A Memorandum of Understanding, which will become part of your Agreement, is being prepared.



Any queries regarding the notice should be addressed to your management, but if you have concerns, please reach out to a Steward, or to the East Kootenay Area Office.



We are providing this information to you, so you are aware of it prior to the Resort advertising for additional staff.









Download PDF of notice here



Download SEM note to staff here

