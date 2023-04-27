Seniors' care workers in Chilliwack ratify new agreement

Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working at Lynnwood Retirement Residence have ratified their new collective agreement by a vote of 100%.

Over months of negotiations, these workers fought for a living wage that would address the soaring cost of living and put an end to high staff turnover at their facility.

The new agreement, effective August 1, 2020, until July 31, 2024, includes:

General wage increases of about 14.5% on average over the term of the agreement.

Improved extended health care and other benefits.

New language to make communication between management and staff clearer and more consistent.

These gains will significantly improve conditions for both workers and the residents who live at Lynnwood Retirement Residence.

View previous media release for more details: Seniors' care workers issue 72-hour strike notice

The 35 BCGEU members at Lynnwood work as front desk services, housekeepers, line cooks, chefs, dishwashers, servers and activities and events specialists.





