The results of the election for the Servomation Bargaining Committee are set out below. Congratulations to you all! Thank you to everyone who put their name forward.
Bargaining Committee Members:
- Jason Blackmore
- Mary Chew
- Michelle DuCharme
- Adam Scott
- Cheri Trewin
To ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative - Negotiations
