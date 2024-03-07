Please note, the election period has been extended for the Servomation bargaining committee vote. The new end date for voting is March 31, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.



If you did not receive a ballot to vote, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected]. Please do this as soon as possible, and no later than March 26, to allow time to troubleshoot.



If you know of a member who did not receive a ballot, please forward them this bulletin, and ask them to contact the BCGEU Negotiations department ASAP.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP