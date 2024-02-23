Elections for the bargaining committee for this round of negotiations will commence on February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., and will close on March 10 at 10 p.m. There will be an election for two members from catering, and two members from concession. No one put their name forward for kitchen. Jim Jardine has been acclaimed from the stock department.

The catering candidates are listed below in random order:

Christopher Sun

Michelle Ducharme

Adam Scott

The concession candidates are listed below in random order:

Cheri Trewin

Andre Boyde-Joseph

Mary Chew

The nominees' names will be randomized on the ballot. The two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members.



One nominee has included a bio. You can read the bio here.



Voting Information

This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before February 28. Voting will open on February 29 at 8:30 a.m. and will close on March 10 at 10:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected]. Please do this ASAP after voting opens and by no later than March 7 at 4:00 p.m. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations





