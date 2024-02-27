There has been a change to the ballot. As a result, we are moving the date of the bargaining committee election forward by two days. The new start date of the vote will be March 1 at 8:30 a.m. and the close will be March 11 at 4 p.m. There will be an election for two members from catering, two members from concession, and one member from kitchen. The stock department position remains acclaimed.

The catering candidates are listed below in random order:

Michelle Ducharme

Christopher Sun

Adam Scott

The concession candidates are listed below in random order:

Cheri Trewin

Mary Chew

Andre Boyde-Joseph

The kitchen candidates are listed below in random order:

Jason Blackmore

Mike Kowalchuk

The nominees' names will be randomized on the ballot. For concession and catering, the two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members; for kitchen, the highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee member.



One nominee has included a bio. You can read the bio here.



Voting Information

This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before March 1. Voting will open on March 1 at 8:30 a.m. and will close on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected]. Please do this ASAP after voting opens and by no later than March 8 at 4:00 p.m. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations



