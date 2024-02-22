We are pleased to let you know that your 2021-2024 collective agreement is now available to view and download from the BCGEU website by using the following link:

Servomation Collective Agreement

If you prefer to have a printed copy of the agreement, please phone the area office at 604‑215‑1499 or speak to a union steward.



In Solidarity,





Larisa Mills,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





