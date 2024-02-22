Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Servomation (Sodexo Live!) - New Agreement on BCGEU Website - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Servomation (Sodexo Live!) - New Agreement on BCGEU Website - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 22, 2024

We are pleased to let you know that your 2021-2024 collective agreement is now available to view and download from the BCGEU website by using the following link:

Servomation Collective Agreement

If you prefer to have a printed copy of the agreement, please phone the area office at 604‑215‑1499 or speak to a union steward.

 
In Solidarity,
 
 
Larisa Mills,
Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP