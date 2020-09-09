Your bargaining committee met with the employer on Sept 1, 2020 and was able to reach a tentative agreement for a new collective agreement.

This will look a bit different from the previous tentative agreement reached in December 2019, as the financial situation of the Society has changed drastically due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment and revenues.

We strongly believe that this is the best possible agreement due to the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impacts on childcare enrollment and financials.

That being said we were able to secure slightly better wage increases over the life of the collective agreement. Highlights include:

Wage increases:

First payroll after ratification:

· 4% for all regular employees;

· $18.00 for on-call educators (9% wage increase);

· all part-time employees will be paid their regular wage rate when working outside of their home program;

March 27, 2021 – 2%

April 2, 2022 – 2%

Benefits enhancements:

· Increase in reimbursement of paramedicals from $500 to $600

· EHB premiums paid for all 18 months of parental leave up from 12 months.

The ratification document will be sent out with meeting and voting information in the next few days. Voting on the tentative agreement will be done electronically.

In Solidarity,

Patty Bates, Bargaining Committee Member

Nita Pedersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Taylor Kriese, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, BCGEU Staff Representative

Reagan Belan, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



