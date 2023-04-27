Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. SFU Childcare Society - Bargaining update – tentative agreement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 31, 2023

 
In the early evening on Friday July 28, 2023, we reached a tentative agreement with your employer.
 
In the next few days, we will be sending out the particulars of the deal along with membership information session and ratification voting details.
 
Thank you for your support and patience during this process.
 
In solidarity,
 
Your bargaining committee:
Brittany Johnston (Bargaining Committee Member)
Naoko Khan (Bargaining Committee Member)
Richard Tones (BCGEU Negotiator)

Download PDF of notice here



