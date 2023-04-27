Details of the Settlement

A detailed account of all changes is reflected in our Memorandum of Settlement (MOS) which is now available here: Memorandum of Settlement and Letter of Understanding: Bubbles

At the upcoming ratification meeting, the committee will summarize the changes and answer questions members may have. Here are some of the highlights:

Year 1 – 8%

Year 2 – 5%

Year 3 – 5%

With compounding this will average to a 19% wage increase over three years. These rates are separate and in addition to current government funded pay increases.

Note – the agreement expired on March 31, 2023 and although the wage increases are not retroactive we increased the GWI in the first year in lieu of retroactive pay.

Note – compensation was increased from 4% to 5% in the second year to compensate for a dental benefit in the agreement that wasn't implemented.

A number of smaller changes were made but the parties were very focused on the GWI. They include:

Increase to $50 for reimbursement for medical certificates.

ESA Minium Wage insulation language.

Housekeeping Language Updates.

Inclusion of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Inclusion of ESA Sick Leave for on call educators.

A number of changes tightening up consequences for on call employees that refuse, cancel, or no show for shifts.

A pilot project for on call educator 'recall areas' to create more consistency for centres.

Ratification Information Meetings

Please refer to your email for the Information Session Link.

Ratification Vote Details

Voting will be open from 4:00 pm on Wednesday August 2, 2023 to 4:00 pm Friday August 4, 2023 and will be conducted via Simply Voting.

All active employees in our database will receive an electronic voting credential emailed directly to their inbox. If you receive this email you are registered to vote and will receive an additional message when voting opens.

If you (or a coworker) does not receive a voting credential email you should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] and a member of our support team will confirm if (a) you are eligible but we didn't have an email for you, (b) you are eligible but we had an incorrect email address for you, or (c) you are not on our eligible voter list.

If you are not on our list your name and contact information will be sent to a designate from the bargaining committee who will confirm if you are eligible or not. Note that very new employees and employees on a long term leave are commonly not on our initial list but you are eligible to vote.

In Solidarity

Your bargaining committee:

Brittany Johnston (Bargaining Committee Member)

Naoko Khan (Bargaining Committee Member)

Richard Tones (BCGEU Negotiator) RT/DW



