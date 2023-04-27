Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 04, 2023

There has been an unfortunate error with Simply Voting that ended voting at 2pm today instead of 4pm.
 
In order to ensure that everyone who had a credential (or had requested a credential via email prior to 2pm) can participate, we have worked with Simply Voting and extended voting until Tuesday morning (August 8, 2023) at 10 am.
 
Regards,
 
Richard Tones
BCGEU Negotiator
In solidarity,
 
Your bargaining committee:
Brittany Johnston (Bargaining Committee Member)
Naoko Khan (Bargaining Committee Member)
Richard Tones (BCGEU Negotiator)
 


Download PDF of notice here



