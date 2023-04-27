Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
SFU Childcare Society Ratification Vote Update - Urgent - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 04, 2023
There has been an unfortunate error with Simply Voting that ended voting at 2pm today instead of 4pm.
In order to ensure that everyone who had a credential (or had requested a credential via email prior to 2pm) can participate, we have worked with Simply Voting and extended voting until Tuesday morning (August 8, 2023) at 10 am.
Regards,
Richard Tones BCGEU Negotiator In solidarity,
Your bargaining committee: Brittany Johnston (Bargaining Committee Member) Naoko Khan (Bargaining Committee Member) Richard Tones (BCGEU Negotiator)
