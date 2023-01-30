Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 17, 2023

We are pleased to announce that we reached a tentative agreement on Thursday, February 16!

Your Bargaining Committee supports the tentative agreement and are encouraging all members to vote in favour of ratification.

I want to thank you all for standing with our bargaining committee through this difficult round of bargaining. Your courage to reject the Employer's last offer, and continuous support of your Bargaining Committee was a true show of solidarity.

Thanks to you, we have secured an agreement and look forward to sharing the details of that soon. Please watch your email for details on ratification, in the coming days.

In solidarity

Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair
Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP