Sheriff Central Escort - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 24, 2023

Component 1 Vice President Dean Purdy and Local 103 Chairperson Edmund Quan will be at the Sheriff Central Escort for a worksite visit.

DATE: August 29, 2023
TIME: 9:30 am – 11:30 am (*revised time)
LOCATION: Sheriff Central Escort, 2601 Lougheed Highway

They are looking forward to meeting with you during the visit.

In Solidarity,

Jason Singh 
Staff Representative

Edmund Quan
Local 103 Chairperson

