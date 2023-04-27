Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Sheriff Services Surrey Provincial Court - Work Site Visit- November 9th (Lunch Break) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Sheriff Services Surrey Provincial Court - Work Site Visit- November 9th (Lunch Break) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 06, 2023
Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 9th during your lunch break. We will be in the Staff Room, at Surrey Provincial Court located on 14340 57 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3X 1B2.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Ira Kibbe Teresa Shaley Local 104 Chair Staff Representative
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs