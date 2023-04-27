Click here to find info on COVID-19

Sheriff Services Surrey Provincial Court - Work Site Visit- November 9th (Lunch Break) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 06, 2023

Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 9th during your lunch break. We will be in the Staff Room, at Surrey Provincial Court located on 14340 57 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3X 1B2.
 
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then. 

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have


In Solidarity,
 
Ira Kibbe                                                         Teresa Shaley
Local 104                                                        Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



