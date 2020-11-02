Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Shop Steward Nominations – Four (4) positions - Douglas College - BCGEU
Published on November 02, 2020
Nominations are now open for four (4) shop stewards positions at Douglas College. If you are interested in becoming a steward or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached to this notice.
What do stewards do?
Stewards are the primary union representatives of members at the college. Some of the roles of a steward are:
Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
Listening to co-workers about their issues.
Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
What skills do I need to be a steward?
Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills, and want to help others. No additional experience is required and the Union will provide you with training on your new role. How do I become a steward?
If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have another BCGEU member fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you and return it to the Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 5:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020:
If more than four (4) members are nominated an election will occur.
Please note that the Union is also running an election to fill a vacancy on the JLMR committee, so please ensure that you use the attached form to nominate yourself or another BCGEU member as a steward.