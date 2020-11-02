Nominations are now open for four (4) shop stewards positions at Douglas College. If you are interested in becoming a steward or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached to this notice.



What do stewards do?



Stewards are the primary union representatives of members at the college. Some of the roles of a steward are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

What skills do I need to be a steward?



Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills, and want to help others. No additional experience is required and the Union will provide you with training on your new role.



How do I become a steward?



If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have another BCGEU member fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you and return it to the Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 5:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020:



Email: area03@bcgeu.ca

Fax:604-215-1410

If more than four (4) members are nominated an election will occur.



Please note that the Union is also running an election to fill a vacancy on the JLMR committee, so please ensure that you use the attached form to nominate yourself or another BCGEU member as a steward.



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





