Nominations for the three positions on your bargaining committee have now closed.
The Union has received nine (9) nominations for the three positions, so there will be an election.
The election will be conducted by an electronic ballot.
All members in good standing will be receiving an email with instructions on how to cast your ballot.
If you do not receive a ballot, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations department by calling 604-291-9611
or emailing negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca
The nine nominated candidates in a random order are:
· Violet Hall
· Penny Hinchberger
· Lisa Ladouceur
· Kelsey Sukkau
· Lance West
· Cheri McGowan
· Tanya Jones
· Geraldine Austen
· Lanni Bockhodt
Voting will start at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 and will end at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 11, 2020.
Once the election closes, we will be announcing the results.
Thank you for your participation in this important election.
In solidarity,
Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of Notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?