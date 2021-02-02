Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Sienna Baltic (The Cascades) - Bargaining update - BCGEU
Published on February 02, 2021
The bargaining committee met to finalize proposals, then open bargaining with your Employer last week. We met with the Employer on January 26, and February 1.
Due to public health restrictions, bargaining has been online and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. The online format does slow the process down, but the committee is pleased with how much progress we were able to make. We have reached agreement on some common issues and had good discussions on issues we have yet to reach agreement on.
Neither the Union or the Employer has tabled their monetary proposals yet, and there are still some difficult issues to work through that are non-monetary. We have confirmed bargaining dates on April 6, 8 and 9 and are hopeful that these dates will be more productive.
In solidarity,
Tanya Jones – Bargaining Committee Chair Cheri McGowan – Bargaining Committee Member Kelsey Sukkau – Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations