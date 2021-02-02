The bargaining committee met to finalize proposals, then open bargaining with your Employer last week. We met with the Employer on January 26, and February 1.

Due to public health restrictions, bargaining has been online and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. The online format does slow the process down, but the committee is pleased with how much progress we were able to make. We have reached agreement on some common issues and had good discussions on issues we have yet to reach agreement on.

Neither the Union or the Employer has tabled their monetary proposals yet, and there are still some difficult issues to work through that are non-monetary. We have confirmed bargaining dates on April 6, 8 and 9 and are hopeful that these dates will be more productive.

In solidarity,

Tanya Jones – Bargaining Committee Chair

Cheri McGowan – Bargaining Committee Member

Kelsey Sukkau – Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



