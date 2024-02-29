As many of you are already aware, last year, earnings in your vacation banks were removed by your Employer, which was in violation of Article 19 of your collective agreement.



In response, your Union filed a Grievance demanding that the Employer restore impacted employees vacation banks. We are pleased to inform you that we were successful in negotiating a settlement with your Employer, and they have agreed to pay each impacted employee back the full amount that was removed from their vacation bank.



Impacted employees should have been paid back this amount on Friday, October 20, 2023. We recommend that you review your pay stub to ensure that you received the correct amount. If you believe you did not receive the correct amount or did not receive payment, please contact a Steward.



We want to thank the members who brought this issue to the attention of the Union.



We are pleased your Union was able to assist with this issue.



In solidarity,



Katie Gravestock

Staff Representative







