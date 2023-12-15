Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that bargaining unit members have voted 66% in favour of ratification!



I would like to extend my appreciation and thanks to your bargaining committee, Nikolai and Julio, for their hard work and dedication in achieving this new agreement.



The Employer has also ratified the agreement which means that all changes will take effect upon ratification.



Next Steps:



The Employer is working on the retro and other changes.



We will also start the process of finalizing your renewed collective agreement. This process can sometimes take longer than we would like, and we appreciate your patience.





In Solidarity,



Shirley Shiagetz

BCGEU Staff Representative



Sent on behalf of your bargaining committee:

Nikolai Stepanov, Bargaining Committee Member

Julio Wong, Bargaining Committee Member







Download PDF of notice here





