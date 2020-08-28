 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. SLIZEK INVESTMENTS INC. (AdvoCare Health Services) - Bargaining Committee Nomination Results - BCGEU

SLIZEK INVESTMENTS INC. (AdvoCare Health Services) - Bargaining Committee Nomination Results - BCGEU

Published on August 28, 2020

The nominations for the vacant bargaining committee position are now closed.

We received one nomination.

Please join me in congratulating Laurie Johnson.

Laurie will join Rick Bowen, the chair, and Marie Hart as your bargaining committee members in representing you at the bargaining table to renew your collective agreement.

The committee will be meeting in the near future to prepare for bargaining with your employer. We will provide updates during the process.

 

In Solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP