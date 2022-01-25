Component bargaining for Component 6 (Social, Information and Health) will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.



Your component bargaining committee is comprised of:

Judy Fox-McGuire – Component 6 Vice President

Cynthia Mepham-Egli – Component 6 Acting 1st Vice Chair

Andrea Mitchell – Component 6 Recording Secretary

Kayla Woodruff – Component 6 Young Worker

Lisa McDonald – Component 6 Member at Large

Judi Porter – Component 6 Member at Large

Jeremy Leveque- Component 6 Member at large

Mona Dykes- Component 6 Member at large

Kim Shelley, BCGEU Staff Negotiator

Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.



An update will be provided to all members at the conclusion of component bargaining.









