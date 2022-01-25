Component bargaining for Component 6 (Social, Information and Health) will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.
Your component bargaining committee is comprised of:
- Judy Fox-McGuire – Component 6 Vice President
- Cynthia Mepham-Egli – Component 6 Acting 1st Vice Chair
- Andrea Mitchell – Component 6 Recording Secretary
- Kayla Woodruff – Component 6 Young Worker
- Lisa McDonald – Component 6 Member at Large
- Judi Porter – Component 6 Member at Large
- Jeremy Leveque- Component 6 Member at large
- Mona Dykes- Component 6 Member at large
- Kim Shelley, BCGEU Staff Negotiator
Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.
An update will be provided to all members at the conclusion of component bargaining.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.