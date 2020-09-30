Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Sodexo at George Pearson - Bargaining Committee Nominations – Three Positions - BCGEU
Published on September 30, 2020
As the collective agreement with your employer expires on September 30, 2020, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.
The Union needs your help and participation in the preparations for the bargaining process. The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the employer bargaining committee. You will need to elect a maximum of three (3) bargaining committee members.
Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the bargaining committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.
Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:00 p.m. on October 30, 2020 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at area03@bcgeu.ca or by mail to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.
The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU staff representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.