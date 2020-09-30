 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Sodexo at George Pearson - Bargaining Committee Nominations – Three Positions - BCGEU

Published on September 30, 2020

As the collective agreement with your employer expires on September 30, 2020, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.

The Union needs your help and participation in the preparations for the bargaining process. The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the employer bargaining committee. You will need to elect a maximum of three (3) bargaining committee members.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the bargaining committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:00 p.m. on October 30, 2020 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at area03@bcgeu.ca or by mail to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.

The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU staff representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.

In solidarity

Katie Smith
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download bargaining questionnaire here 

