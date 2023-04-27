Sooke Shelter Society - All-Staff Union Meeting on August 25, 2023

We will be hosting an all-staff union meeting for all union workers at Sooke Shelter Society. The meeting will be held on Zoom on August 25, 2023 at 10 am.
In this meeting we will go over the classification process and what you can expect in the next few weeks. We'd love to see you there. To learn more about the classification process – click here.
Join us on Friday August 25 at 10:00 am
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88018245042?pwd=UkpiQWdJWFQzdytQZjNKcXVKMUNKUT09
Meeting ID: 880 1824 5042
Passcode: 895458
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbnRI7Fm69
We are excited to continue working with you as you build and shape your union at Sooke Shelter Society and answer any questions you may have.
In Solidarity,
Kathleen Mann and Prabhjot Kaur
BCGEU Staff Representatives
