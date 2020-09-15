 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. South Hill Child Care Society - Call for Nominations for One (1) Bargaining Committee Member - BCGEU

Published on September 15, 2020

I am the BCGEU Staff Representative who will be working with your bargaining committee on this round of bargaining. Your current collective agreement expired August 31st, 2020, so negotiations between your Employer and the BCGEU will begin shortly.

We need your participation with the following:

  • Electing a bargaining committee (up to 1)
  • Completing a bargaining survey

We have attached a bargaining survey and bargaining committee nomination form here. Please do fill out the nomination form and the bargaining survey – this is how you tell the Union what your priorities are at the bargaining table, and who you want at that table. Should the Union receive more than 1 nominee, an election will be held.

As such, please forward your completed bargaining survey and nomination form by 5:00pm Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Via Mail: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office Suite #130 - 2920 Virtual Way
               Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
               Attention: Nicki Pearson

Via Email: area03@bcgeu.ca (Attention: Nicki Pearson)
Via Fax: 604-215-1410 (Attention: Nicki Pearson)

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download bargaining survey here 



