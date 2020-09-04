Your Bargaining Committee has met for several days over the past few weeks to prepare for negotiating a first collective agreement with your employer. Thank you to those members who submitted surveys! We have considered all your input and reviewed other Union agreements to get ideas.
Our first meeting with the employer is set for September 22nd, for the initial exchange of proposals. Unfortunately, the employer is not available again until October 13th, at which time we have scheduled a full four days for bargaining. Stay tuned and we will report back, immediately following those meetings.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member
Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
