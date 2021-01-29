Your Bargaining Committee has been in negotiations with the employer, for a first collective agreement, since late September. We have agreed on language in many areas, such as a grievance and arbitration procedure, but many important areas, such as scheduling, hours of work, overtime and all the monetary proposals, remain outstanding.



On Thursday afternoon, January 28th, after the Union presented another full package of counter proposals, negotiations broke down and the employer advised they would apply to the Labour Relations Board, under Section 55, for mediation.



A meeting for all members is scheduled as follows:

Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021

Time: 6:30 pm



You will receive a second email with a calendar invite for the Microsoft Teams meeting. The email will include a link to join the meeting or a conference number to phone in.



Your Bargaining Committee will be available to answer questions and provide an overview of outstanding issues. We encourage you to join us on this important call.



In solidarity,



Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee member

Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member

Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP