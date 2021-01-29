Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
SPR Traffic Services LP - Bargaining Update – Important Meeting for All Members! - BCGEU
Published on January 29, 2021
Your Bargaining Committee has been in negotiations with the employer, for a first collective agreement, since late September. We have agreed on language in many areas, such as a grievance and arbitration procedure, but many important areas, such as scheduling, hours of work, overtime and all the monetary proposals, remain outstanding. On Thursday afternoon, January 28th, after the Union presented another full package of counter proposals, negotiations broke down and the employer advised they would apply to the Labour Relations Board, under Section 55, for mediation.
A meeting for all members is scheduled as follows:
Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021 Time: 6:30 pm
You will receive a second email with a calendar invite for the Microsoft Teams meeting. The email will include a link to join the meeting or a conference number to phone in.
Your Bargaining Committee will be available to answer questions and provide an overview of outstanding issues. We encourage you to join us on this important call.
In solidarity,
Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee member Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations