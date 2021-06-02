Labour Relations Board mediator, Grant McArthur, has officially booked out of talks with SPR and your Union representatives. We have made progress with outstanding language in a number of areas, but the major issues still remain on the table, including wages and scheduling.

The parties have now mutually agreed to an independent mediator/arbitrator, Mark Atkinson, to assist with concluding negotiations for a first collective agreement. Arbitrator Atkinson will first try further mediation to resolve the outstanding issues. If the parties are still unable to reach agreement, he will impose a final settlement.

Scheduling has been difficult to arrange, but dates for mediation have finally been set for June 16th, 21st and 30th. Stay tuned for an update following the meetings.

Make sure you continue to receive BCGEU bulletins and correspondence by logging onto the Member's Portal here to ensure the BCGEU has your correct email address.

In solidarity,

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

