This is a notice following up on the June 3 notice, that nominations are currently open for three bargaining committee members to represent you in negotiations with your employer.

If you know that one of your colleagues would be an asset on the committee or you want to participate, please fill out the nomination form here.

Nominations close July 3rd at 5:00pm.

This is an important step moving forward to achieving your first collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund.

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP