We are pleased to advise that negotiations are back on track.

Your Employer requested we return to the bargaining table yesterday with the understanding that a significantly improved proposal would be tabled. As you know, the Employer's last proposal was unacceptable to your Union Bargaining Committee. While we still have more to bargain, and are apart, the gap has been significantly narrowed. At the end of Thursday, we agreed to schedule additional dates on May 10th and 19th, to hopefully find a way to a settlement.

At this time, it's important that your email information is up to date, so that you can get the most current information on bargaining. Please visit my.bcgeu.ca/login and register if you have not already. This will guarantee that you will have access to all bargaining updates.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as the bargaining process moves forward.

In Solidarity,

Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP