 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Steward Election Results - Liquor Distribution Branch – Delta Warehouse - BCGEU

Steward Election Results - Liquor Distribution Branch – Delta Warehouse - BCGEU

Published on December 16, 2020

Please be advised that Opinder Sanghera, Tory Legare & Bradly Bennett have been elected as the three daytime stewards for the Liquor Distribution Branch – Delta Warehouse

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Bradly, Opi and Tory.


In solidarity

Keith Stone 
L503 Chair

Sarah Georgetti
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP