 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Steward Nominations - 651 Carnarvon St, New Westminster - BCGEU

Steward Nominations - 651 Carnarvon St, New Westminster - BCGEU

Published on November 23, 2020

Nominations are now open for three (3) stewards at your worksite. 

Deadline for the return of nominations is Monday, December 7, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following methods:


In solidarity

Reagan Belan
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.



UWU/MoveUP